close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Exploding whipped cream dispenser kills fitness blogger

An Instagram star and well-known fitness blogger has died in a freak accident after a pressurised cannister used for dispensing whipped cream exploded, hitting her in the chest, her family has said.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 14:02

Strasbourg: An Instagram star and well-known fitness blogger has died in a freak accident after a pressurised cannister used for dispensing whipped cream exploded, hitting her in the chest, her family has said.

Rebecca Burger, who had a large following on the social media site, where she posted regular pictures of herself promoting fitness products, was killed in eastern France in what the family said was a domestic incident.

"It is with great sadness we announce the death of Rebecca who died the June 18th, 2017 in an accident in the home," read a statement on Burger's Instagram account, signed "The grieving family".

Another post included a photograph of a dispenser, which has a small pressurised cannister, alongside a warning not to use similar devices.

"Here is an example of a whipped cream canister that exploded and struck Rebecca's chest, resulting in her death," the post read.

"Do not use this kind of utensil in your home! Tens of thousands of defective devices are still in circulation."

A police source confirmed the death to AFP. Officers have opened an investigation.

Her death comes after after two similar accidents in France in 2014. Neither resulted in death.

France's National Consumer Institute (INC) had already issued a warning over the same type of cannister, used by the Ard'Time brand, saying the plastic lid may not be able to withstand pressure from carbon dioxide inside.

TAGS

Rebecca Burgerfitness bloggerFranceCarbon dioxideNational Consumer Institute

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Assam

Guwahati's Kamakhya temple closes for 4 days as Ambuba...

Chhattisgarh

Police jawan killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapu...

Tamil Nadu

Sri Lanka navy arrests four Indian fishermen

World

Donald Trump's new idea -- a 'solar wall' on...

India

Ram Nath Kovind gets a new address - Mahesh Sharma's A...

Mumbai

Farmers protest airport plan in Greater Mumbai, 4 cops inju...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video