Karachi bomb blast

Explosion kills two teenagers, injures several others in Karachi

Cops suspect the bomb was placed in a tiffin box which was kept under a fruit cart. The nature of the explosives used has not yet been ascertained.

Representational image

An explosion ripped through Karachi's Quaidabad area late on Friday night, killing two teenagers and injuring many others.

Pakistani media reported that a bomb went off next to a flyover in an area where temporary vendors were selling items of daily use. While the exact nature of the explosive is not yet known, local cops say that the bomb was placed under a fruit cart - possibly in a tiffin box. Such was the intensity of the impact that electricity supply in the area was hit as well. The site of the explosion was quickly sealed and the injured were rushed to a hospital nearby.

According to Dawn, two teenagers died from the explosion while many others have serious injuries which could result in a rise in the death toll.

No terrorist group has so far claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Karachi bomb blastKarachi explosionPakistanPakistan ArmyKarachi Police

