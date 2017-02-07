Explosion outside Supreme Court in Afghan capital Kabul, casualties feared
Reuters | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 17:29
Kabul: An explosion occurred near the Supreme Court in the centre of Afghanistan`s capital, Kabul, on Tuesday, according to police and witnesses.
An apparent suicide bomber targeted Supreme Court employees leaving their offices at the end of the working day, but the number of casualties was not immediately clear, police at the scene said.
Reuters witnesses reported blood stains on the street and numerous ambulances leaving the area.
First Published: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 17:26
