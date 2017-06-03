Kabul bombing: Multiple explosions rock funeral ceremony of protester 'killed by police', 19 dead
Explosions on Saturday rocked the funeral ceremony of a man killed in protests over the worsening security situation in the Afghan capital, witnesses said, reporting multiple casualties.
Pic courtesy: Reuters
"Many people have been killed and wounded at the funeral of Salim Ezadyar," the son of a prominent Afghan politician, witness Abdul Wudood told AFP.