Kabul bombing: Multiple explosions rock funeral ceremony of protester 'killed by police', 19 dead

Explosions on Saturday  rocked the funeral ceremony of a man killed in protests over the worsening security situation in the Afghan capital, witnesses said, reporting multiple casualties.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 - 18:51
Kabul bombing: Multiple explosions rock funeral ceremony of protester &#039;killed by police&#039;, 19 dead
Pic courtesy: Reuters

Kabul: Explosions on Saturday rocked the funeral ceremony of a man killed in protests over the worsening security situation in the Afghan capital, witnesses said, reporting multiple casualties.

"Many people have been killed and wounded at the funeral of Salim Ezadyar," the son of a prominent Afghan politician, witness Abdul Wudood told AFP. 

