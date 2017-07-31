Explosions rock Iraqi Embassy in Kabul; Islamic State claims responsibility for suicide bombing

Kabul: A series of four explosions along with sounds of gunfire and grenades shook Afghan capital Kabul on Monday. Sources in security further said that a suicide bomber had blown himself up in front of the Iraqi embassy.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing attack.

According to reports, the attackers appeared to have taken cover in the Iraqi embassy building, located inside a business district of northwestern Kabul, from where smoke could be seen rising. The neighbourhood is home to several hotels, banks, supermarkets and police compounds.

No immediate information about casualties was available. Civilians are currently being evacuated by Afghan security forces.

The incident took place after 11:00 am (0630 GMT).

People on social media reported hearing ambulance sirens rushing to the scene of explosion. A column of smoke rose into the air from the blast site.

Police confirmed at least one blast had taken place, but said they did not immediately have further information, said Reuters.

The attack is the latest to rock Kabul, and comes as the resurgent Taliban ramp up their offensive across the country during the warmer weather fighting season.

Last week, a car bomb struck Kabul killing 26 people.

A recent UN report showed that nearly 20 percent of all civilian deaths in Afghanistan in the first half of 2017 took place in Kabul.