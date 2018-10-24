हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Explosive device found at Hillary, Bill Clinton's residence

The bomb was found on Wednesday morning

Explosive device found at Hillary, Bill Clinton&#039;s residence

An explosive device was found at Hillary and Bill Clinton's home in New York City on Wednesday, according to media reports.

The device was found by a technician who screens mail for Hillary and Bill Clinton at the Chappaqua residence in the suburban region, the reports said. 

The exact location of the device was not ascertained while the explosive was similar to one found at the home of billionaire philanthropist George Soros on Monday, a New York Times report said. 

There has neither been any claim of responsibility nor the motive of the bomber is clear yet. 

The bomb was found on Wednesday morning and police investigations are underway.

Earlier on Tuesday, a package containing an explosive device was found in a mailbox outside a New York home owned by billionaire financier George Soros, and the FBI was searching for the sender.

Bomb squad technicians detonated the package in a nearby wooded area, police said. 

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was looking into the incident, police said.

