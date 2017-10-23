Facebook translates ‘good morning’ post to ‘attack them’, man lands in jail

The Israeli police arrested a man for posting good morning on social media website Facebook. The translation of good morning by a software led to the arrest of the man in the West Bank.

He had reportedly posted good morning in Arabic on Facebook, but the software translated it as “attack them”. The automatic translation by the social media giant showed his good morning as attack them in Hebrew and hurt them in English.

The man, Halawim Halawi, a Palestinian builder by profession, had posted good morning in Arabic along with his photo. The police became suspicious as a bulldozer was seen in the picture, reported Haaretz.

Halawi was interrogated by the police on suspicion of incitement of violence. However, the cops realised that it was an error and set him free in few hours. According to reports, the man deleted the Facebook post after his arrest.