Father kills 6-month-old baby after wife refuses to have sex with him

A man in Brazil allegedly killed his six-month-old baby son after his wife refused to have sex with him. 25-year-old Maycon Salustiano Silva allegedly shot at his son in the early hours of Wednesday after he had an argument with his wife Jeniffer at their home in Luziania, Brazil, Daily Mail reported.

Baby Michel was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Maycon allegedly said he 'did not remember what happened' as he had drinking and smoking marijuana. As per the police, Maycon shot the infant at point blank range 'in a moment of rage.'

The police said that when he did not get what he wanted, he shot at the child in a moment of rage. "He shot the child at point blank range by resting the gun on the baby's chest as he lay in the cot in his parent's bedroom," the police told local media.

A 22. gauge pistol was found hidden at the back of the sofa in the living room of the house along with several rounds of ammunition.

He had reportedly woken Jeniffer up and asked her to have sex with her but she refused saying that she was tired and did not want to. Irritated by the refusal, he allegedly physically assaulted her.

He then pointed the gun at her and threatened to kill her. Later, he turned the gun on their son and asked if she thought he had the courage to shoot the child. He then allegedly shot at the baby.

Hearing Jennifer scream for help, neighbours called the police at 1.30am. The police took the child in an ambulance but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The young couple had been together for four years.