हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Fed up of 'ill-mannered' Pakistan minister, top Railways official seeks 730-day full pay leave

Hanif Gul, a Grade-20 officer, said in his application letter that as an honourable member of the Civil Services of Pakistan, it is not possible for him to continue to work under him.

Fed up of &#039;ill-mannered&#039; Pakistan minister, top Railways official seeks 730-day full pay leave

Lahore: In an unusual move, a top Pakistan Railways official has requested for a 730-day full pay leave, saying the attitude of new minister for railways Sheikh Rasheed is "extremely non-professional and ill-mannered".

Hanif Gul, a Grade-20 officer, said in his application letter that as an honourable member of the Civil Services of Pakistan, it is not possible for him to continue to work under him, Geo news reported.

The application letter has since gone viral on social media in the country. "With due respect, it is submitted that the attitude of new Minister is extremely non-professional and ill-mannered.

"As an Honourable member of the Civil Services of Pakistan, it is not possible for me to continue to work under him. The Minister is fully entitled to work with a team that share his vision. It is, therefore, submitted that 730 days leave may kindly be allowed. To the undersigned," the letter reads.

Rasheed recently chaired a meeting of railways officials where he reportedly admonished them for telling "stories" about the department's better performance, the report said.

The minister also asked them not to praise "any minister" in front of him.

Rasheed has often criticised former railways minister Saad Rafique's performance. 

Tags:
PakistanPakistan RailwaysSheikh Rasheed

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close