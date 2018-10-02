हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Baltic Sea

Ferry with 335 people on board on fire in Baltic Sea

The ferry was heading to the Lithuanian port town of Klaipeda from Kiel, Germany.

Representational Image

Vilnius: A ferry carrying 335 people is on fire in the Baltic Sea after an explosion in the engine room, Lithuania's military said on Tuesday.

The ferry sent out a distress call at 1045 GMT and the Lithuanian military has sent a helicopter to the ferry and has two more on standby if needed, a spokesman for the Lithuanian air force said.

The ferry was heading to the Lithuanian port town of Klaipeda from Kiel, Germany.

No further details immediately available.

