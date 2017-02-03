close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

»
﻿

Ferry with 70 people onboard capsizes in Pak

PTI | Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 21:35

Lahore: Several people were missing after a ferry carrying over 70 people capsized in River Ravi near Nankana Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab province, with rescue operation still ongoing, officials said.

The boat, sailing from Nankana's tehsil Said Wala to Okara, with more than 70 people aboard, capsized shortly after leaving Said Wala, prompting district administration and rescue teams to swing into action and save as many people as possible, Geo News reported.

"The ferry was overloaded with passengers," Deputy Commissioner Saira Umar said, adding that majority of people swam to the bank on their own, while rescue teams saved eight others, who were shifted to hospital.

The rescue operation will continue until the recovery of all the people, she added.

An eye witness said that there were over 70 people and nearly 20 motorbikes aboard the ferry, the report said.

First Published: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 21:35

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.