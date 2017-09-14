close
Finnish aid worker kidnapped in Kabul has been released: Foreign ministry

The woman was working for a Swedish aid group in Kabul and during her abduction a German colleague and their Afghan guard were killed.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 15:42

Helsinki: A Finnish aid worker who was kidnapped in Afghanistan in May has been released, the foreign ministry in Helsinki said on Thursday.

The woman was working for a Swedish aid group in Kabul and during her abduction a German colleague and their Afghan guard were killed.

Kidnapping is a longstanding problem in Afghanistan, mainly affecting Afghans abducted for ransom. However foreigners have also regularly been targeted, either for ransom or to put pressure on their governments.

The ministry said it would give more information later on Thursday.

