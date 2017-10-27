Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Fire at Tehran oil refinery kills six, injures three: Iran state TV

A fire killed six workers and injured three others at an oil refinery in Tehran`s Shar-e Rey district on Friday, Iran`s state TV reported.

Reuters| Last Updated: Oct 27, 2017, 21:35 PM IST
Comments |

Ankara: A fire killed six workers and injured three others at an oil refinery in Tehran`s Shar-e Rey district on Friday, Iran`s state TV reported.

"The fire broke out in one of the refinery`s units, which was under construction. Six workers were killed and three were injured. The other units in the refinery were not affected," a local official told the station. 

"The fire broke out because of an explosion caused by oil leakage."

Tags:
IranTehranIran fireTehran Shar-e-Reyoil refinery
Next
Story

South African pair jailed for forcing black man into coffin

Trending