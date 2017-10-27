Fire at Tehran oil refinery kills six, injures three: Iran state TV

Ankara: A fire killed six workers and injured three others at an oil refinery in Tehran`s Shar-e Rey district on Friday, Iran`s state TV reported.

"The fire broke out in one of the refinery`s units, which was under construction. Six workers were killed and three were injured. The other units in the refinery were not affected," a local official told the station.

"The fire broke out because of an explosion caused by oil leakage."