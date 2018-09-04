हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fire breaks out at primary school in London's Dagenham

A fire broke out in a primary school in London`s Dagenham and 12 fire engines and around 80 fire fighters are trying to douse the flames, London Fire Brigade said early on Tuesday.

Fire breaks out at primary school in London&#039;s Dagenham
Representational Image

LONDON: A fire broke out in a primary school in London`s Dagenham and 12 fire engines and around 80 fire fighters are trying to douse the flames, London Fire Brigade said early on Tuesday.

No injuries have been reported so far in the fire that broke out on Hewett Road.

