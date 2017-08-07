Fire breaks out in Dubai hotel Marina; third blaze within a week

Dubai: A fire erupted at a Dubai five-star hotel in the Marina tourist hotspot on Monday, with no casualties or injuries reported.

The fire in Movenpick Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) Hotel, which was quickly brought under control, was the third blaze in less than a week in Dubai, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The fire was swiftly brought under control and all guests were safely evacuated," said the hotel, adding that the guest and staff will be back in the hotel soon.

Footage of the small blaze was posted on social media, with comments of shock and awe as the fire broke out just a day after the nearby 78-storey Tiger Tower caught fire.

A massive blaze broke out in the 87-storey Torch Tower in the same district last week, causing minor damage and no injuries.