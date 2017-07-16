Fire in eastern China kills 22, injures three: Xinhua
The fire broke out before dawn at a two-storey residential house in Yushan town in Changshu city, Xinhua said.
Beijing: At least 22 people were killed when a house in China's eastern Jiangsu province caught fire on Sunday, the official Xinhua news agency cited local authorities as saying.
The fire broke out before dawn at a two-storey residential house in Yushan town in Changshu city, Xinhua said.
Three were injured. The blaze has been put out, and investigation into the cause is under way, it said.