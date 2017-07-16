close
Fire in eastern China kills 22, injures three: Xinhua

The fire broke out before dawn at a two-storey residential house in Yushan town in Changshu city, Xinhua said. 

Reuters| Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 12:50

Beijing: At least 22 people were killed when a house in China's eastern Jiangsu province caught fire on Sunday, the official Xinhua news agency cited local authorities as saying.

The fire broke out before dawn at a two-storey residential house in Yushan town in Changshu city, Xinhua said. 

Three were injured. The blaze has been put out, and investigation into the cause is under way, it said. 

