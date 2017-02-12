Fire in Iraqi airplane in Saudi airport controlled, 356 passengers evacuated
IANS | Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 09:03
Riyadh: Saudi firefighting team extinguished on Saturday a limited fire in an airplane of the Iraqi airline at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and 356 passengers were evacuated.
The fire started at one of the tires of the plane at 12 noon local time (9 am GMT) because of overheated brake. The fire occurred after it landed and the passengers were evacuated, Xinhua news cited local media reports.
No official confirmation from the airport authority or the civil aviation was made yet.
First Published: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 09:03
