close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Fire racing near Yosemite park destroys dozens of structures

A surging wildfire raced through California mountains and foothills west of Yosemite National Park, forcing thousands to flee tiny, Gold Rush-era towns, destroying 29 structures and wafting a smoky haze over the park's landmark Half Dome rock face.

﻿
AP Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 10:57

Mariposa: A surging wildfire raced through California mountains and foothills west of Yosemite National Park, forcing thousands to flee tiny, Gold Rush-era towns, destroying 29 structures and wafting a smoky haze over the park's landmark Half Dome rock face.

The 4-day-old blaze nearly doubled in size overnight to 75 square miles (194 square kilometers), the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

At its closest, the blaze was still about 35 miles from the boundary of Yosemite, where campgrounds are open, park spokesman Scott Gediman said. The fire closed one of several roads into the park 
during its busy summer season, and rangers warned visitors with respiratory problems to be mindful of the haze, Gediman said.

Among park visitors Gediman talked to, "people understand fire is a naturally occurring thing," he said. "Nobody was upset about it."

Yosemite does not appear at risk from the fire, which was moving south Wednesday, away from the park, California fire spokesman Jordan Motta said.

The fire has forced almost 5,000 people from homes in and around a half-dozen small communities, officials said. Heavy smoke hung in the air over Mariposa, a town of 2,000 with century-old wooden buildings, including what's touted as the oldest active courthouse west of the Rocky Mountains.

The fire was threatening about 1,500 homes and other buildings, after already destroying 29 structures. It's not clear what type of buildings burned.

The flames are near Highway 49, a historical route winding its way up California foothills of the western Sierra Nevada dotted with little towns that sprouted along the gold Mother Lode that drew miners to California in the 1800s. The fire got within a half mile of Mariposa but crews have been able to keep it out of the town, said Cal Fire spokeswoman Katherine Garver.

Tony Munoz, 63, and his wife, Edna Munoz, 59, were ordered out of their home outside Mariposa on Tuesday. They grabbed clothes, medicine and their three dogs and a cat before fleeing.

Driving out on narrow roads clogged by others getting out, "you couldn't even see the sun" in the ash-filled sky, said Tony Munoz, a school custodian.

Downtown Mariposa was empty except for firefighters and other emergency workers. Fierce flames were visible on slopes about a mile away.

Record rain and snowfall in the mountains this winter abruptly ended California's five-year drought. But that has increased the challenge for crews battling flames feeding on dense vegetation.

TAGS

Yosemite parkCalifornia wildfireHalf Domewildfire in CaliforniaTony Munoz

From Zee News

Serpentine surprise! Rare flying snake species found and rescued in Hyderabad
Environment

Serpentine surprise! Rare flying snake species found and re...

Caught on cam: Goons brutally thrashed couple in UP&#039;s Maharajgang, circulate video
Uttar Pradesh

Caught on cam: Goons brutally thrash couple in UP's Ma...

AmericasWorld

US Senator McCain diagnosed with brain tumour

Himachal Pradesh: Over 20 feared dead as bus rolls down gorge at Khanetri
Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh: Over 20 feared dead as bus rolls down gor...

Pentagon concerned over Turkish media&#039;s leak of American base locations in Syria
World

Pentagon concerned over Turkish media's leak of Americ...

Flash flood triggered by cloudburst in J&amp;K&#039;s Doda, three killed; several houses damaged
Jammu and Kashmir

Flash flood triggered by cloudburst in J&K's Doda,...

Dokalam stand-off: &#039;Hindu nationalism risks pushing India into war with China&#039;
India

Dokalam stand-off: 'Hindu nationalism risks pushing In...

World

Russia, US duel at UN over whether North Korea fired long-r...

World

Congressional committee moves to restore US aid for Tibet

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels