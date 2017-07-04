First day of PM Modi's three-day historic visit to Israel: In Pics

Jerusalem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his "path-breaking" visit to Israel on Tuesday with his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu extending an extraordinary welcome and asserting that "even sky is not the limit" in the cooperation between the two countries.

Here are few pictures of the first day of PM Modi's three day Israel visit:

PM Narendra Modi arrives at Ben Gurion Airport, Tel Aviv in Israel.

PM Narendra Modi being received by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on his arrival at Ben Gurion Airport, Tel Aviv.

In a special gesture, PM Benjamin Netanyahu receives PM Narendra Modi at airport amidst ceremonial guard of honor.

We love India, admire your culture, history, democracy and commitment to progress: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

PM Narendra Modi begins arrival statement: Delighted to be in Israel, My honour to be first ever Indian PM to undertake this ground breaking visit.

PM Narendra Modi and PM Netanyahu visit Danziger Flower farm-a leading facility for R&D in plant varieties.

'Crysanthumun' flower will be named in honour of PM Narendra Modi. The flower will be called 'Modi.': Israel

PM Narendra Modi paying homage at the grave of Benjamin Ze'ev (Theodor) Herzel (Visionary of the State), in Jerusalem, Israel.

PM Narendra Modi paying homage to the victims of the Holocaust at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem, Israel.

PM Narendra Modi signing visitors' book at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem, Israel.

PM Modi and Israeli PM Netanyahu issue press statements, in Israel.