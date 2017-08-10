 
close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Five dead, 50 missing as smugglers throw 180 migrants into Yemen sea

Long the poorest country in the Arab world, Yemen has been called the "largest humanitarian crisis in the world" by the United Nations.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 18:51

Dubai: At least five migrants drowned and 50 went missing Thursday when smugglers forced 180 Africans off a boat bound for Yemen, a day after a similar incident left 50 dead, the International Organization for Migration said.

Twenty-five people were being treated for injuries on a Yemeni beach on the Red Sea, said the UN migration agency, which could not immediately confirm the nationalities of the casualties.

On Wednesday, people traffickers also forced more than 120 Somali and Ethiopian migrants into rough seas off Yemen to avoid arrest by local authorities, leaving at least 50 dead and 22 missing, the IOM said.

IOM teams, working with International Committee of the Red Cross representation, found the bodies of 29 migrants in shallow graves along the coast of Shabwa province in southern Yemen. They had been buried by survivors.

The average age of the migrants was 16.

Long the poorest country in the Arab world, Yemen has been called the "largest humanitarian crisis in the world" by the United Nations.

A brutal war since March 2015 between its Saudi-backed government and Shiite Huthi rebels allied with Iran, a cholera outbreak and the looming threat of famine have left nearly 10,300 people dead and displaced millions.

Yet Yemen continues to draw migrants desperate for work in the stable and prosperous Gulf, accessible by land through its border with Saudi Arabia.

IOM estimates some 55,000 migrants have left the Horn of Africa headed for Yemen since the start of 2017.

"This journey is especially hazardous during the current windy season in the Indian Ocean. Smugglers are active in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, offering fake promises to vulnerable migrants," IOM said.

TAGS

Yemen SeaAfricansMigrants

From Zee News

World

European Union adds to North Korea sanctions list

Kenya election results not due before Friday: Polls chief
World

Kenya election results not due before Friday: Polls chief

Kamal Haasan on stage, Rajinikanth in audience at DMK event
Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan on stage, Rajinikanth in audience at DMK event

World

Israeli military says Gaza homes hiding Hamas tunnels

World

Syrian army gains ground on Jordan border in southwest

Viral content: Low-level tube-shaped cloud rolls over Canada highway – Video gets over 28 lakh views
World

Viral content: Low-level tube-shaped cloud rolls over Canad...

Karnataka

'Govt has no stand on separate religion status for Vee...

Unbreakable code from space delivered to Earth, courtesy China&#039;s quantum satellite!
Space

Unbreakable code from space delivered to Earth, courtesy Ch...

India

Govt launches video of national anthem in sign language

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India