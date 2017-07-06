Five die in Indonesia plane crash

Jakarta: At least five persons aboard an Indonesian plane that crashed in Papua province were confirmed dead on Thursday, the country`s search and rescue office said.

Dozens of rescuers from the local search and rescue office had arrived at the scene and began an evacuation process on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency quoted the spokesman for the office, Marsudi, as saying.

"We have removed (taken) four of the dead to Wamena town, but another remains at the scene," Marsudi said.

The five people on board the plane, operated by Associated Mission Aviation (AMA), a private firm operating flights in and around Papua province, included a pilot, a co-pilot and three passengers.

The plane was flying from Wamena to Derakma.