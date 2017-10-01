close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Five injured, suspect arrested as Canada police probe 'act of terrorism'

Canadian police arrested a man on Sunday suspected of stabbing a policeman and injuring four pedestrians in a series of violent incidents being investigated as an "act of terrorism."

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Sunday, October 1, 2017 - 19:02
Five injured, suspect arrested as Canada police probe &#039;act of terrorism&#039;
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Montreal: Canadian police arrested a man early today suspected of stabbing an officer and injuring four pedestrians in a series of violent incidents being investigated as an "act of terrorism."

The crime spree began last evening outside a football stadium in the city of Edmonton and ended hours later with a high speed chase in which the driver of a rented truck plowed into pedestrians, police said.

"Currently, we believe this is an individual who acted alone, although the investigation is in its early stages," Edmonton police chief Rod Knecht said.

Based on the actions and the evidence at the scene, the incidents were being investigated as "acts of terrorism," police said in a statement.

At approximately, 8:15 pm a man in a speeding white Chevy Malibu crashed through police barricades outside an Edmonton stadium where a Canadian Football League game was being played.

The car struck a police officer standing in front of his patrol car, "sending him flying 15-feet through the air."

"A male, believed to be 30 years of age, then jumped out of his vehicle and began viciously stabbing the officer with a knife, as a struggle ensued," the police statement said.

The suspect then fled on foot and the police officer was rushed to hospital.

Just before midnight, police pulled over a rental U-Haul truck and noticed that the name on the driver's license was similar to that of the white Malibu.

The man in the truck then took off toward downtown Edmonton, according to the police account.

"During the chase, the U-Haul truck deliberately attempted to hit pedestrians in crosswalks and alleys," it said.

"Currently, it is believed four pedestrians were struck by the truck and transported to hospital with multiple injuries," it said.

The chase ended when the truck flipped over, and the driver was arrested.

Police described him as a 30-year-old from Edmonton.

TAGS

Canadian policeTerrorismEdmonton Eskimos gameChevrolet Malibu

From Zee News

World

Thinking the unthinkable in China: Abandoning North Korea

Match North Korea overture with Iran offer, Germany tells US
World

Match North Korea overture with Iran offer, Germany tells U...

Punjab

Captain killed two birds with one stone: Jha

Punjab

Booked in rape case, Former Akali minister Langah on the ru...

Maharashtra govt will &#039;shame&#039; people who defecate in open: Fadnavis
MaharashtraMumbai

Maharashtra govt will 'shame' people who defecate...

Congress hints at Rahul taking charge as party prez after Diwali
India

Congress hints at Rahul taking over as party prez after Diw...

Two dead in Marseille train station knife attack: Police
World

Two dead in Marseille train station knife attack: Police

Iqbal Kaskar, two others sent to judicial custody
Maharashtra

Iqbal Kaskar, two others sent to judicial custody

Cop stabbed, civilians injured after truck went on rampage in Canada&#039;s Edmonton
World

Cop stabbed, civilians injured after truck went on rampage...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi