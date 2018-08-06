हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
California

Five killed as small plane crashes near shopping centre in California

The plane was registered to a San Francisco company and had flown from the East bay suburb of Concord, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) records.

Five killed as small plane crashes near shopping centre in California
Photo: Twitter/edpons

Los Angeles: Five persons have been killed after a small aircraft crashed in Santa Ana city in the US state of California, officials said. The twin-engine aircraft on Sunday crashed near the South Coast Plaza shopping centre in Santa Ana city, according to the Orange County Fire Authority, Xinhua news agency reported.

The plane went down into the parking lot of a Staples Supercenter, City News Service reported. Medical group has been established to handle patient care and treatment, said the Orange County Fire Authority.

It was not clear if any people on the ground were injured in the incident. The plane was registered to a San Francisco company and had flown from the East bay suburb of Concord, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) records.

The FAA tweeted that a Cessna 414 declared an emergency landing and crashed in a mall parking lot near the John Wayne Orange County Airport. The FAA launched an investigation into the crash and added that the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the cause. 

Tags:
CaliforniaPlane crashSanta AnaUited States of America

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close