close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Five men in court over Hong Kong explosives plot

The suspects, if convicted, could face up to 20 years in prison for conspiring to manufacture explosives.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 18:43

Hong Kong: Five men accused of making explosives before a contentious vote on political reform in 2015 appeared in a Hong Kong court Tuesday in a case that triggered concern about the radicalisation of protesters. 

The men were arrested at a time of heightened political tensions in Hong Kong, following the failure of mass "Umbrella Movement" rallies to win democratic reform for the semi-autonomous city in protests that were an unprecedented rebuke to China. 

The five were detained as legislators prepared to vote on a Beijing-backed reform bill on how the city should choose its next leader. The legislation was eventually voted down by pro-democracy lawmakers because it stipulated that candidates must be vetted by a committee loyal to Beijing. 

The court heard Tuesday how one of the five accused had joined an anti-government group which had discussed causing "chaos" around the vote. 

Local media have previously reported that the group advocated independence for Hong Kong.

Calls for self-determination or even a full split from China grew out of the Umbrella Movement`s failure to win concessions through largely peaceful protests. 

The five men, in their twenties and thirties, have been charged with conspiracy to make explosives and three of them are also charged with possessing explosives.

At the first full day of the trial, the prosecution said they had tried to make explosives at an abandoned graffiti-covered television studio in the northeastern district of Sai Kung.

Police had seen flashes and smoke coming out of the building and during a raid had discovered acid, hydrogen peroxide and acetone, prosecutor Jonathan Man Tak-ho told the jury.

"The mixture of these three things can produce TATP (a powerful explosive)," said Man.

One of the defendants admitted being part of an anti-establishment group, Man told the court.

"He had been invited to join an anti-government organisation called the National Independent Party" and he did join and meet with members, said Man, citing a recorded interview with police.
Its members "discussed creating chaos before or after voting", Man told the court, referring to the parliamentary vote on the reform package.

Police also found goggles, gloves, electronic scales, laptops containing formulas and browsing histories related to mixing chemicals for explosives, Man said.

The defence has not yet delivered its arguments.

The suspects, if convicted, could face up to 20 years in prison for conspiring to manufacture explosives.

TAGS

Hong KongHong Kong courtHong Kong explosives plotChina

From Zee News

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens after landslide

West Bengal

Man killed, another critically injured while taking selfie...

JD(U)&#039;s Nitish faction welcomes Tamil Nadu MLAs&#039; disqualification
Bihar

JD(U)'s Nitish faction welcomes Tamil Nadu MLAs'...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath presents 6-month report card: Key highlights
Uttar Pradesh

UP CM Yogi Adityanath presents 6-month report card: Key hig...

World

Spain police launch graft probe in Catalan president's...

Woman BJP leader hurls abuses, slaps man during cleanliness drive in Madhya Pradesh – Watch video
Madhya Pradesh

Woman BJP leader hurls abuses, slaps man during cleanliness...

HC asks Centre to list the steps taken against Blue Whale game
Gaming

HC asks Centre to list the steps taken against Blue Whale g...

World

Manslaughter charges possible in London tower block fire di...

Helicopter mistakenly fires on parked vehicles in Russia war games: Media
World

Helicopter mistakenly fires on parked vehicles in Russia wa...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi