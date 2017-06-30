close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Five militants blow themselves up during raids in Lebanon: Army

Five militants blew themselves up during raids on two refugee camps in eastern Lebanon near the border with Syria in which seven soldiers were wounded, the army said.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 12:54

Beirut: Five militants blew themselves up during raids on two refugee camps in eastern Lebanon near the border with Syria in which seven soldiers were wounded, the army said.

Four of the suicide bombers struck in one camp near the border town of Arsal, wounding three soldiers.

One militant blew himself up in a second camp near the town, while another militant threw a grenade at troops wounding four of them.

The raids, which are aimed at "arresting terrorists and seizing weapons," are still ongoing, the army command said.

TAGS

LebanonArmyMilitantsTerroristsSyriaWeapons

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

IndiaAsia

Nawaz Sharif to chair high level meeting to review major fo...

Tamil Nadu

Murder over property dispute: Two surrender in Tamil Nadu

Jammu and Kashmir: Civilian injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Civilian injured as Pakistan violates ce...

This 11-year-old Indian boy has higher IQ than Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking!
India

This 11-year-old Indian boy has higher IQ than Albert Einst...

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates two water projects for Gujarat farmers
GujaratIndia

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates two water projects for Gujarat...

CS Karnan sent to Presidency jail hospital after release from SSKM hospital
West Bengal

CS Karnan sent to Presidency jail hospital after release fr...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video