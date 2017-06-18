close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Five suicide bombers attack police H.Q. in Afghanistan, dozens killed and wounded

Dozens of people were killed or wounded when as many as five suicide bombers attacked a police headquarters in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, officials said.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 11:34

Kabul: Dozens of people were killed or wounded when as many as five suicide bombers attacked a police headquarters in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, officials said.

The attack, claimed by the Taliban, began at around 6:30 a.m. (0200 GMT) when one bomber detonated a car packed with explosives at the gate of the police headquarters in Gardez city, the capital of Paktia province, said Najib Danish, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry.

Four more attackers stormed the gate after the blast. Danish put the toll at two police killed and five wounded, but doctors at the city hospital said at least five were killed and 30 people wounded, including 20 civilians.

TAGS

AfghanistanKabuleastern AfghanistanPaktiaGardez city

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Afghanistan: Five suicide bombers storm Paktia Police Headquarters
Asia

Afghanistan: Five suicide bombers storm Paktia Police Headq...

&#039;Need to firewall systems to counter cyber risks around GST&#039;
Technology

'Need to firewall systems to counter cyber risks aroun...

Hyderabad police bust &#039;illegal surrogacy&#039; racket, rescue 46 pregnant women
TelanganaHyderabad

Hyderabad police bust 'illegal surrogacy' racket,...

Darjeeling unrest: GJM to hold protest with dead bodies of men killed in clashes, police say &quot;rally not permitted&quot;
West Bengal

Darjeeling unrest: GJM to hold protest with dead bodies of...

Breather for Kasauli resorts: Supreme Court stays NGT demolition order of of seven properties
Himachal Pradesh

Breather for Kasauli resorts: Supreme Court stays NGT demol...

Studying climatic changes next on China&#039;s agenda, scientific expedition to Tibet launched!
Environment

Studying climatic changes next on China's agenda, scie...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video