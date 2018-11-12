Flight attendant breastfed crying baby after mother runs out of milk mid-air

It was a big day for Philippine Airlines flight attendant Patrisha Organo. She was on-board to qualify as a cabin crew evaluator. Little did the 24-year-old know that her spontaneous actions, later on, will be championed by one and all.

On November 6, Patrisha stepped onboard an early morning Philippine Airlines flight an Assistant Line Administrator.

Soon after the plane took off, an infant started crying. “Everything went smoothly until after take off, I heard an infant’s cry, a cry that will make you want to do anything to help,” writes Patrisha in a Facebook post.

Upon inquiring, it turned out that the mother of the crying infant had run out of formula milk.

Without hesitating, Patrisha – who's a mother to a nine-month-old baby, offered to breastfeed the infant.

“I felt a pinch in my heart. There’s no formula milk onboard. I thought to myself, there’s only one thing I could offer and that’s my own milk. And so I offered,” she writes.

“...the baby started rooting, she was so hungry.

“I saw the relief on her mother’s eyes. I continued to feed the baby until she fell asleep . I escorted her back to her seat and just before I left, the mother sincerely thanked me,” she recalled.

Patrisha's Facebook post on the incident was shared more than 36,600 times by Monday evening.

Patrisha's actions have been cheered by many across the world with some calling her hero. Several breastfeeding support groups and nutrition-centred organisations have praised her actions.

Earlier this year, an Argentinian cop breastfeeding a hungry baby while on duty went viral.