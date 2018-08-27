Florida mass shooting: At least 3 dead, including gunman, 13 injured at gaming tournament

Miami: At least three persons, including the gunman, were dead in the deadly mass shooting that took place during a gaming tournament in the northern Florida city of Jacksonville on Sunday.

“Three deceased individuals were located at the scene, one being the suspect. 13 victims: 11 with gunshot wounds, 2 with other injuries, 1 suspect deceased,” Jax Sheriff's Office tweeted.

#TheLandingMassShooting - Three deceased individuals were located at the scene, one being the suspect. 13 victims

-11 with gunshot wounds

-2 with other injuries

1 suspect deceased https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 27, 2018

Releasing information about the second suspect, authorities said, “Single suspect is a white male. Pending confirmation, we believe the suspect is a 24-year-old, David Katz from Baltimore, MD. FBI is assisting us in Baltimore, MD.”

Authorities added that the suspect's vehicle has been impounded and that “he somewhere locally last night.”

We have located and impounded the suspect’s vehicle and a search is pending. We believe he stayed somewhere locally last night. If anyone has information about where he stayed, please contact 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@Jaxsheriff.org https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 27, 2018

The shooting took place during an ongoing video game tournament at Chicago Pizza, The Jacksonville Landing. Video shared on social media showed players competing at a Madden football game before shots rang out.

“Shooting occurred at a Madden (19) Tournament at Chicago Pizza at The Jacksonville Landing. First call came in at 1:34 p.m. Two minutes later at 1:36 p.m. #JSO arrived,” added Jax Sheriff's Office.

Cops warned everyone to stay "many blocks" away from the area, as the area "is not safe at this time". The Jacksonville Landing is a waterfront dining, entertainment and shopping site in downtown Jacksonville, according to its website.

Florida witnessed the second-deadliest public school shooting in US history in February this year after a 19-year-old man went on a shooting spree killing 17 students and educators and injuring many.