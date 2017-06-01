Foreigners from at least 5 countries fighting with rebels in southern Philippines: Minister

Manila: Militants of at least five nationalities were among eight foreigners killed while fighting alongside Islamist militants against government troops in the southern Philippines, Manila`s defence minister said on Thursday.

Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told a news conference that fighters who were Saudi, Malaysian, Indonesian, Yemeni and Chechen among the dead found in Marawi City over the past week .

There were eight foreigners killed who were known to be fighting with the rebels, he said.