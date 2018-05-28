Former chief justice Nasir-ul-Mulk named interim Prime Minister of Pakistan

Retired chief justice Nasir-ul-Mulk has been named to be the interim Prime Minister of Pakistan until the general elections, which is scheduled to be held on July 25. According to Pakistan media, the name was declared at a press conference addressed by Leader of Opposition Khursheed Shah. The press meet also saw the presence of current Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

Pakistan-based Dawn News quoted Shah as saying that the former judge was chosen on the basis of merit and after taking all parties into confidence.

Speaking to mediapersons, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that all names considered for the post of interim Prime Minister of Pakistan were “credible”. He further said that the final name was chosen after considering all options. Dawn quoted him as saying, “It’s a name no one can point fingers at.”

Nasir-ul-Mulk was appointed the 22nd Chief Justice of Pakistan in 2014. He had joined the Pakistan judiciary on September 20, 2008. He has also held the office of Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan.

The present government will complete the tenure on May 31 and the caretaker government will take over form June 1 and remain in office until a new government is set up through elections. It is the second consecutive elected government that is poised to complete the five-year tenure. It was elected in 2013.

A total of 105.95 million voters will use their right of vote to elect the new government. Among them are 59.2 million male and 46.7 million female voters, showing A gender gap of over 12.5 million.

Pakistan's upcoming general elections for parliament and provincial assemblies will be held on July 25, according to a decree signed by President Mamnoon Hussain on Saturday. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a formal letter last week had proposed the president to grant permission to hold the election between July 25 and 27, following which the date was decided.