Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert granted early prison release: Lawyer
Jerusalem: A parole committee has decided to grant early release to Israeli ex-prime minister Ehud Olmert, who is serving a 27-month prison sentence for corruption, his lawyer said on Thursday.
"The committee accepted all our arguments," Olmert's lawyer Shani Illouz told public radio.
"As of now, Olmert will be released on Sunday," she said, noting the justice ministry could still appeal the decision.