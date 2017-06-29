close
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert granted early prison release: Lawyer

"The committee accepted all our arguments," Olmert's lawyer Shani Illouz told public radio.

AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 13:19

Jerusalem: A parole committee has decided to grant early release to Israeli ex-prime minister Ehud Olmert, who is serving a 27-month prison sentence for corruption, his lawyer said on Thursday.

 "As of now, Olmert will be released on Sunday," she said, noting the justice ministry could still appeal the decision.

