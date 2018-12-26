हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Former MQM-P leader Syed Ali Raza Abidi shot dead in Pakistan

Two unidentified people, on a bike, attacked Abidi while he had reached his residence gate, Dawn said citing CCTV footage.

Former MQM-P leader Syed Ali Raza Abidi shot dead in Pakistan

Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Syed Ali Raza Abidi was killed in Karachi, Pakistan, on Tuesday.

According to Pakistani media, Dawn, 46-year-old Abidi was shot dead near his residence while he was in his car. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. As per the postmortem report, the former Member of Pakistan National Assembly (MNA) suffered four bullet wounds.

Two unidentified people, on a bike, attacked Abidi while he had reached his residence gate, Dawn said citing CCTV footage. One of them got off the bike and pumped bullets on Abidi.

At the time of the attack, Abidi was alone in his car.

"The attackers were expert in target killings", Dawn reported quoting the police.

The police cordoned off the site of the attack.

Tags:
PakistanPakistan murderMQM-PSyed Ali Raza Abidi

Must Watch