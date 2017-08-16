close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Former presidents Bush condemn bigotry, anti-Semitism

A woman was killed and 19 other people injured in Charlottesville on Saturday when a suspected white supremacist drove his car into a group of counter-protesters.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 22:31
Former presidents Bush condemn bigotry, anti-Semitism

Columbia: Former US leaders George HW Bush and George W Bush on Wednesday issued a tough joint statement condemning racial bigotry and anti-Semitism, in a veiled rebuke of President Donald Trump.

Trump sparked a political firestorm on Tuesday when he said counter-protesters appeared to be equally to blame for violence over the weekend at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In a statement issued from Kennebunkport, Maine, where they have a family home, the father-son former presidents said "America must always reject racial bigotry, anti-Semitism, and hatred in all forms."

They made reference to Thomas Jefferson, the author of the Declaration of Independence whose main home, Monticello, is in Charlottesville.

"As we pray for Charlottesville, we are reminded of the fundamental truths recorded by that city`s most prominent citizen in the Declaration of Independence: we are all created equal and endowed by our Creator with unalienable rights," they said.

"We know these truths to be everlasting because we have seen the decency and greatness of our country."

The joint statement did not mention Trump by name.

A woman was killed and 19 other people injured in Charlottesville on Saturday when a suspected white supremacist drove his car into a group of counter-protesters.
Trump, in his remarks on Tuesday, appeared to put the white nationalists and counter-demonstrators on equal moral ground.

"I think there is blame on both sides," Trump said. "You had a group on one side that was bad, and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent."

His remarks have drawn widespread criticism including from members of his Republican Party.

TAGS

George HW BushGeorge W BushVirginiaCharlottesvilleAnti-SemitismColumbia

From Zee News

Rajasthan

Two ex-BJP MLAs join Congress in Rajasthan

PM Narendra Modi meets all-women crew of Indian Navy to sail around globe
India

PM Narendra Modi meets all-women crew of Indian Navy to sai...

South African police confirm Grace Mugabe remains in the country
AfricaWorld

South African police confirm Grace Mugabe remains in the co...

AfricaWorld

Kenya's defeated Odinga to take poll dispute to top co...

World

United Kingdom police arrest man over model kidnapped in It...

Flood situation remains grim in Assam, Bihar, North Bengal; death toll goes up, thousands affected
AssamBiharIndia

Flood situation remains grim in Assam, Bihar, North Bengal;...

Sohail Mahmood assumes charge as Pakistan&#039;s High Commissioner to India
Asia

Sohail Mahmood assumes charge as Pakistan's High Commi...

India

Opposition, activists slam probe panel report on Rohith Vem...

India

Crew of all-women naval expedition meets PM Modi

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India