close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Former Thai commerce minister jailed for 42 years for falsifying rice deals with China

Sources close to Yingluck, who was ousted by a military coup in 2014, said on Friday that the former prime minister had fled Thailand.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 13:51
Former Thai commerce minister jailed for 42 years for falsifying rice deals with China
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Bangkok: A Bangkok court sentenced a former Thai commerce minister to 42 years in jail on Friday after finding him guilty of falsifying government-to-government rice deals between Thailand and China.

The verdict in the case against Boonsong Teriyapirom comes hours after former Thai prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra failed to show up at the Supreme Court for the verdict in a negligence case brought against her over the same rice scheme which her government introduced in 2011.

Sources close to Yingluck, who was ousted by a military coup in 2014, said on Friday that the former prime minister had fled Thailand. The Supreme Court on Friday issued an arrest warrant for Yingluck.

"Boonsong is sentenced to 42 years in prison," a judge said, handing down the verdict.

Thailand`s anti-graft commission said the deals announced by Boonsong had caused "huge losses" to the state and that rice was sold locally and not exported, as claimed by Yingluck`s government.

TAGS

ThailandChinaministerdealJailYingluck ShinawatraSupreme Court

From Zee News

Delhi Metro launches WiFi on Blue Line stations
Delhi

Delhi Metro launches WiFi on Blue Line stations

Right to Privacy verdict to have ‘some bearing’ in beef matters: Supreme Court
India

Right to Privacy verdict to have ‘some bearing’ in beef mat...

Supreme Court likely to hear pleas against Article 35A after Diwali
Jammu and KashmirIndia

Supreme Court likely to hear pleas against Article 35A afte...

Rape, Murder, Mass Castration: Gurmeet Ram Rahim and his string of controversies
India

Rape, Murder, Mass Castration: Gurmeet Ram Rahim and his st...

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Man kills wife, sets self ablaze after argum...

Islamic State counterattack kills 34 Syria regime forces in Raqa province: Monitor
World

Islamic State counterattack kills 34 Syria regime forces in...

Rahul Gandhi may skip Lalu Yadav&#039;s anti-BJP rally in Patna
BiharIndia

Rahul Gandhi may skip Lalu Yadav's anti-BJP rally in P...

Russian hackers feel the heat as US President Donald Trump seeks warmer Moscow ties
World

Russian hackers feel the heat as US President Donald Trump...

Chinese scientists make breakthrough in super steel
Science

Chinese scientists make breakthrough in super steel

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India