Four accused granted bail in US tourist rape case

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Wednesday granted bail to all the four accused who were arrested for allegedly raping a US tourist in a five star Hotel in Delhi last year.

Vivek Srivastava, hotel staffer and three other accused-- Aniruddha Singh, Omprakash and Maqsood got the bail on Rs. 50,000 personal bail bond each by the court.

The police had on December 26 last year arrested all the four persons in connection with the alleged gang rape of the woman in April last year.

The US national arrived here in December last year to join the probe and recorded her statement before a judicial magistrate where she reiterated that she was gang raped by five persons in the five-star city hotel.