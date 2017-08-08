Four-month-old Rohaan dies of dehydration in Pakistan after successful surgery in India

New Delhi: In a heart-wrenching incident, the four-month-old infant who got a fresh lease of life after successful heart surgery at Jaypee hospital in Noida, passed away on Monday night in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter Rohaan's father Kanwal Sadiq posted, “My Rohaan passed away last night. He fought and conquered with major heart surgery but slipped and fell in grave due to little dehydration.”

In another tweet, Rohaan's father extended his gratitude towards External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and India. He wrote, "SushmaSwaraj life is fragile, despite all efforts Rohan passed away to a better place. thank u and people of india for all efforts. God Bless."

The infant was brought to India on July 12 and was operated on July 14. Doctors had performed an arterial switch with VSD closure method on him which lasted for around five hours. Rohaan was shifted to the ICU. To take him off the ventilator, another procedure was done after which he recovered well and went back to his country.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had also tweeted a beautiful picture of the Pakistani baby boy after the surgery. “Rohaan - Keep smiling,” wrote Swaraj and posted a picture of Rohaan.