France praises Donald Trump's 'determination' against North Korea

France on Wednesday praised the "determination" of Donald Trump after the US president ramped up his rhetoric against North Korea over its weapons programmes.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 18:05

Paris: France on Wednesday praised the "determination" of Donald Trump after the US president ramped up his rhetoric against North Korea over its weapons programmes.

"The determination of the American president... (is) the same determination as any American president would have because they cannot accept that part of their territory could be the target of ballistic missile attacks," French government spokesman Christophe Castaner said after a cabinet meeting.

Donald TrumpNorth Koreaballistic missile attacksChristophe Castaner

