France, United States reaffirm alliance against terror
Paris: France and the US has reaffirmed their alliance against security threats, a French Foreign Ministry statement said .
During a Friday phone conversation with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault stressed the importance of the "historic ties" between the two nations, Xinhua news agency reported.
They shared the desire to fight the Islamic State (IS) terror group, particularly in Iraq and Syria and the alliance is characterised by "crucial cooperation in the area of security, in particular in the fight against terrorism", the statement added.
This relationship is "fundamental in helping to resolve regional crises, particularly in the Middle East, the Near East and Ukraine," it added.
According to the statement, Ayrault invited Tillerson to visit France soon.
While the new Donald Trump administration has issued a temporary travel ban on refugees and citizens from seven Muslim nations raising terror concerns, France has been on a national high alert since January 2015 amid series of attacks by Islamic terror groups.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Highlights - India vs England 3rd T20
- Kuwait imposes ban on five Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan
- Will reduction in limit of cash donation to political parties decrease corruption?
- Noida: 7-year-old DPS girl dies after getting injured during karate session
- Punjab polls: Dr Subhash Chandra asks people not to vote for AAP
- WATCH: MS Dhoni loses cool, yells at Yuzvendra Chahal for missing easy run-out chance during 3rd T20I
- Pune Infosys girl murder: Rasila Raju was facing constant harassment from senior colleague?
- Doing these three simple things daily will help you live longer
- Fans bamboozled seeing Rohit Sharma present for BCCI's felicitation of MS Dhoni in Bengaluru
- WATCH: Yuvraj Singh torments England yet again by scoring 22 runs off 4 balls by Chris Jordan