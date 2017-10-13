France''s Azoulay wins UNESCO director general election: Sources

PARIS: The United Nations` cultural agency has selected France`s Audrey Azoulay as its new director general, two diplomatic sources said on Friday.

UNESCO`s executive board voted 30 to 28 in favour of Azoulay, a former French culture minister, against Qatar`s Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Kawari.

It will now be put forward for approval to UNESCO`s 195 members on Nov. 10.