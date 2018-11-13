हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Donald Trump

French army takes a dig after Trump skipped WWI cemetery event due to rain

Donald Trump skipped an event at a WWI cemetery in France because of the rains.

Reuters Photo

Donald Trump has made it a habit of making the news for the wrong reasons each time he is on an overseas tour. His recent visit to France for WWI remembrance was no different.

While many world leaders paid their respects at the WWI cemetery here, the US president cancelled his scheduled visit and instead, was holed up at the official residence of the US ambassador to France. The reason? It was raining outside.

Trump, who has a cavalcade that can brave the most terrifying of attacks, was blasted - both at home and the world over - for citing rain as a reason to skip a sombre event. It was the French army though which, indirectly of course, took a sly dig at him. "There's rain, but it's not serious. We're staying motivated," the official Twitter account of wrote in French, complete with a picture of a soldier crawling under wires as part of his training in rainy conditions.

 

 

Twitterati, almost instantly, understood the veiled reference the tweet made to Trump's cancelled visit and made a mockery of the US President.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Back home, many have expressed their displeasure at Trump's conduct in France and have even said his 'America First' is turning out to be 'America Alone' policy.

 

 

On his part, Trump took to Twitter as well upon his return home and said he had used the trip to remind world leaders that American money cannot be mis-used anymore. He said that he had told his counterparts from different countries that they need to pay if they wish to enjoy American security. For now, though, traditional allies in Europe - and perhaps even elsewhere, are treading on cautious lines when it comes to dealing with the businessman-turned-President.

Donald TrumpWorld War IWWI

