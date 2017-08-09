close
French police arrest suspect behind attack on soldiers in Paris: PM

A Reuters journalist saw the BMW believed to have been used in the attack, riddled with bullet holes, on the A16 highway in northern France.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 19:53

Paris: Prime Minister Edouard Philippe confirmed that police had arrested the suspect behind an attack on French soldiers in a Paris suburb on Wednesday. 

"A suspect who was driving the car involved in the attack has been arrested on the highway between Paris and Boulogne-sur-Mer," Philippe told lawmakers during parliament question time. 

A Reuters journalist saw the BMW believed to have been used in the attack, riddled with bullet holes, on the A16 highway in northern France.

TAGS

FranceEdouard PhilippeAttackParisA16 highway

