French President Emmanuel Macron's dog Nemo interrupts meeting, pees on fireplace - Watch

PARIS: This was a situation that the French President Emmanuel Macron probably did not have any control over.

In an unusual situation, his meeting with his junior ministers about funding for inner-city developments was interrupted by his dog Nemo urinating in a fireplace at the Elysee Palace.

Macron and his team could not help but laugh after spotting the dog doing the act.

The footage was shown on the French channel TF1.

On seeing what his pet had done, the French President was reported as telling his ministers that the dog “was doing something quite exceptional.”

Brune Poirson, junior minister for ecology then quipped - ​"I wondered what that noise was."

While, another junior minister, Julien Denormandie asked - "Does that happen often?"

To this, Macron replied - “You have triggered completely unusual behavior in my dog.”

The black Labrador-Griffon cross, Nemo, is the first French presidential pet to come from a rescue centre. He was adopted by the French President and his wife, Brigitte in August this year.

The dog was named after Captain Nemo, the fictional hero of Jules Verne’s 'Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea'.

Watch the video below (courtesy - TF1):