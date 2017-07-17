German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejects proposal on refugee limit

Berlin: German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party Christian Democratic Union (CDU) has dismissed proposals from its sister party Christian Social Union (CSU) to impose a limit on the number of refugees admitted to the country.

"As far as an upper limit is concerned, my position is clear: I will not accept it," Merkel said at her annual "summer interview" with television channel ARD on Sunday night.

Merkel's comments placed her at odds with CSU leader Horst Seehofer, who has openly mulled over making a cap on refugees a condition for forming another coalition with the CDU, Xinhua news agency reported.

A limit on the number of refugees also featured in the CSU's separate legislative programme, "the Bavarian plan".

