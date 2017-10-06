close
German storm kills six, stops trains in Berlin, north

Strong winds swept across Germany on Thursday, killing six people and forcing the cancellation of trains in Berlin and the north.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, October 6, 2017 - 00:15

Berlin: Strong winds swept across Germany on Thursday, killing six people and forcing the cancellation of trains in Berlin and the north.

Police said a woman died when a tree fell on a car carrying her in the northern port city of Hamburg. The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries, the force added.

A spokesman for the Berlin fire service said a woman was also killed in the capital when a tree fell on a car she was in.

Three people died in the state of Brandenburg surrounding Berlin, police said on Twitter. In the northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern a man in a lorry was killed, again by a falling tree.

German national rail operator Deutsche Bahn [DBN.UL] said trains on some routes, such as between Hanover and Hamburg, Hanover and Berlin and Dortmund and Hamburg, had been cancelled.

