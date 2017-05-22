close
German woman, security guard killed by gunmen in Kabul

A German woman and a security guard were killed after unknown gunmen attacked a guesthouse in Kabul.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 - 09:53

Kabul: A German woman and a security guard were killed after unknown gunmen attacked a guesthouse in Kabul.

The incident took place on Saturday night in Ayoub Khan Mena area in PD7 when armed attackers stormed the house, reports the Tolo News.

Citing officials, Tolo News reported that a second woman, a Finnish national, is missing and might be kidnapped.

The two women reportedly worked for Operation Mercy, a Swedish relief and development organisation.

National Directorate of Security (NDS) force is investigating the incident. 

