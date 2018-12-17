हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nazis

Germany agrees to compensate those who fled Nazis as children

Germany recently agreed to a one-time compensation to all those who fled the Nazis as children during the late 1930s and the 1940s.

File photo

The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany announced that Berlin had agreed to pay 2,500 Euros to all the victims who had to flee Nazi Germany and are still alive today. The number of people is reported to be close to 1,000. Of these, it is reported that half are residing in UK while the others are mainly in the US and Israel.

The compensation assumes significance because many of the children who fled Nazi Germany never returned and never saw their parents again. These children were permitted to enter UK as refugees and their transportation was arranged by Jewish groups inside Hitler's Germany.

Most of these survivors are currently in their 80s and agree that the monetary compensation is an admission of all that they had to suffer as children.

