At least 4 dead, several injured after car ploughs into pedestrians in Germany's Munster

Berlin: At least four people were killed and over 30 injured after a car ploughed into pedestrians in German's Munster city on Saturday. The vehicle hit bystanders in the western German city, nearly 400 kilometres away from capital city Berlin. Six of the wounded are reportedly in critical condition.

The driver of the car, which crashed into the crowd, later killed himself. "The driver shot himself," a police spokeswoman said, as reported by new agency AFP.

German police are now searching for two more attackers allegedly involved in Münster ramming, reported Sputnik news.

Confirming the attack on Twitter, the city police said that there are some casualties.

#Kiepenkerl Es gibt Tote und Verletzte. Bitte den Bereich meiden. Mehr Infomationen gibt es hier. Wir sind vor Ort — Polizei NRW MS (@Polizei_nrw_ms) April 7, 2018

Images broadcast by German television showed several police and firefighting vehicles clustered around a street in the centre of the picturesque medieval city of 300,000 people.

Members of the public were warned to stay away from "inner city areas" by police.

Asking people to stop speculating about the incident and spreading rumours, officers urged residents to avoid the city centre to allow investigators to get to work.

German authorities have called the incident an attack, though there was no immediate official confirmation of a motive.

The vehicle reportedly collided with a group of pedestrians around the Kiepenkerl statue in the old town.

Last year on the same day - April 7 - a truck mowed down people in Sweden's Stockholm. The incident, later categorised as a terror attack, killed 5 and injured 14.

Germany has been experiencing several terror attacks in recent years, including through the deadly use of vehicles.

In December 19, 2016, Tunisian national Anis Amri, 24, hijacked a truck and slammed it into a crowd of people at a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 48.

Amri was shot dead by Italian police in Milan four days later after travelling through several European countries. The Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for that attack.



