हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Going bald? Here's how you can stop it

The miracle substance has been named as ‘CXXC-type zinc finger protein 5’.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 23, 2017, 23:36 PM IST
Comments |
Going bald? Here&#039;s how you can stop it

LONDON: A cure for baldness that affects millions of men around the globe is finally on the horizon.

A new study carried out by a group of South Korean scientists could pave the way for a cure for baldness, The Metro reported on Thursday.

The researchers have reportedly developed a chemical which has been shown to promote hair growth in mice.

The miracle substance has been named as ‘CXXC-type zinc finger protein 5’. The experts claim that it disrupts a process within cells which controls the development of hair follicles and also the healing of wounds.

When the protein was tested on mice for a period of 28 days, it has been found that these animals developed new hair follicles.

Also, the hair developed at a faster rate when the protein was applied with a chemical called valproic acid, the report said, citing the study.

“We have found a protein that controls the hair growth and developed a new substance that promotes hair regeneration by controlling the function of the protein.

“We expect that the newly developed substance will contribute to the development of a drug that not only treats hair loss but also regenerates damaged skin tissues,” lead researcher Prof Kang-Yell Choi of Yonsei University, said.

Tags:
baldnessHair loss in menHair lossSouth Korean scientists
Next
Story

Massive dump trucks, thousands of cops: What it takes to secure NYC's Thanksgiving Day parade

Trending