Google comes up with visuals to help people 'fix' daily life hassles

New Delhi: Google has come up with a novel idea to help netizens tackle their day-to-day household chores.

From installing lightbulbs to fixing a washing machine and toilet, the search giant has come up with a ready-reckoner to help those in need.

There is a reason for doing that. Google has found that some of these daily life hassles have been the most searched online topics since 2014.

So its 'Trends' team has collaborated with award-winning designer Xaquin Gonzalez Veira to create a series of visuals to help people fix their broken doors, windows, toilets and even washing machines and refrigerators.

Other common online quiries that Google has found include how to tie a tie, kiss, geting pregnant, lose weight, draw, make money, pancakes and french toast, write a cover letter, lose belly fat and so on and so forth.