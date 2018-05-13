Google celebrates motherhood with special Mother’s Day doodle

Google dedicated its doodle on Sunday to all the mothers on the occasion of International Mother’s Day. In the doodle, which appears to be a colourful sketch made by a kid, a mother dinosaur and her baby are seen walking with smile on their faces.

Mother’s Day is celebrated in most parts of the world on the second Sunday of May. The day was first adopted by US, and later adopted by many other countries across the globe. However, mother’s day is celebrated on different dates in some other parts of the world.

The modern holiday of Mother`s Day was first celebrated in 1908, when Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother at St Andrew`s Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia.Jarvis wanted to honour her mother, hence set aside a day to recognise and appreciate the devotion of all mothers towards their child or children because she believed a mother is "the person who has done more for you than anyone in the world."

In some countries, mother’s day is celebrated in the month of March.